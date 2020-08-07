OKCPD looking for suspect who ran over man in night club parking lot, may have been case of mistaken identity

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a man in a night club parking lot.

“He was simply run over and left for dead,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Police just released the video of the incident that happened two weeks ago. It took place near Southwest 74th and Western.

On surveillance video, you can see a man walking across the parking lot, and then a truck runs over him and the driver takes off.

“The man was simply walking through the parking lot,” Knight said.

Investigators are looking for a suspect described as a Hispanic male with a mustache and sleeve tattoos captured on surveillance video. He was driving a blue and silver Ford F-150 with chrome wheels.

Police believe the man got into a fight with someone inside the club.

“The security inside the club had to break them up,” Knight said.

The man got kicked out and may have been trying to run over someone else.

“The man who was run over was not part of that altercation. We’re thinking maybe he thought he was. Maybe he thought that was the person he was having beef with inside the club,” Knight said.

According to the police report, the pickup “mowed him over” and the pickup was “driven with deliberate intent.”

The victim was taken to the hospital, and surprisingly, wasn’t seriously injured. He’s expected to fully recover.

“He wasn’t involved in any way, shape, form or fashion. But he was the one bearing the brunt of it,” Knight said.

Police say there may have been more than one person in the pickup.

If you have any information, call Oklahoma City police at (405) 235-7300.

LATEST STORIES