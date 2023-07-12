OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is trying to identify an individual they say robbed and assaulted a 70-year-old man.

According to OKCPD, the robbery took place July 7 near SW 24th and Harvey.

Suspect in Oklahoma City robbery. Image courtesy OKCPD. Suspect in Oklahoma City robbery. Image courtesy OKCPD.

Police say the suspect appeared to have approached the 70-year-old man from behind and shove him to the ground. The suspect then assaulted the man multiple times and then fled with some of the victim’s personal items.

OKCPD encourages anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity to call OKC Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip online.