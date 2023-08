OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in connection to a burglary.

Police investigate school burglary. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to OKCPD, detectives are looking for a woman wanted regarding the burglary of a schools near the 6600 block of S. Blackwelder.

Police ask anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or okccrimetips.com.