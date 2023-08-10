OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting in July.

According to OKCPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. on July 25 near the 1400 block of E. Park Place. When police arrived on scene, two people were found shot, one of which was deceased.

Officials say the injured victim told police that he and the other victim were walking when a vehicle approached them and that’s when a person or persons inside the car began shooting.

According to police, 23-year-old Steven Truitt was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the shooting.

Steven Truitt. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

OKCPD says Truitt is facing First Degree Murder and has a bond of $10,000,000.