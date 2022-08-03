OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest in an alleged attempted kidnapping case on the city’s northwest side Wednesday morning.

Officials say a 10-year-old boy was dropped off at the ballpark near Britton Rd. and Lake Hefner Pkwy. for practice by his parents just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When the parents returned to pick up the child, he was nowhere to be found.

Eventually, the boy comes running back to the park and his family. He then tells them a transient had grabbed him and dragged him toward a business park east of the ball fields.

He told police he was able to break free and run away.

Officers arrived on scene and took one man into custody after witnesses located him near the park at the time of the incident.

After taking the man in for questioning, police did arrest him.