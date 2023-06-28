OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man is in custody after knocking someone unconscious then taking a child hostage when officers attempted to take him into custody.

Officers responded to a call June 8 at a motel on N. Lincoln Blvd. where a victim had been knocked unconscious by a suspect.

When officers attempted to take the suspect, 24-year old Tyrese Wriley into custody, he walked toward a small group of children who were playing outside and grabbed one while refusing to listen to the officer.

The child was eventually able to safely get away from Wriley and officers took him into custody.

“Great work by our officers who were able to get this individual into custody,” said OKCPD via Facebook.

Wriley was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and first degree burglary. His bond is set at $50,000.

Wriley was on parole for several previous criminal convictions including robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, eluding police, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.