OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A convicted felon was arrested again after allegedly stalking and harassing a woman.

“Any time you can get someone like that off the streets, especially when there’s a crime when there’s another victim involved, it’s a win,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Ricky Milligan. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

OKCPD says 65-year-old Ricky Milligan was arrested for felony stalking on Sept. 21. He’s accused of targeting a woman back on Sept. 9 as she left work.

“The suspect yelled some obscenities at the victim, and began following the victim for a brief period,” said Quirk.

Police records show the victim was driving on Lincoln Blvd. when Milligan pulled out of a side street and began tailgating her and “swerving sharply” towards her car. The report reads “she thought he was going to try to run her off the road because he has done so in the past.”

“We’re aware that he has a pretty lengthy criminal history,” said Quirk.

Police were able to track Milligan down, arresting him last week. His track record is grim.

According to court documents, Milligan was sentenced to 50 years for kidnapping and rape in 1980, but only served 24. Then, in 2010, he was sentenced for 13 years in prison for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, but only served for four years.

Milligan’s current bond is set at $1,000,000.