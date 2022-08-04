OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested a suspect Wednesday afternoon, following an attempted kidnapping case on the city’s northwest side Wednesday morning.

Officials say a 10-year-old boy was dropped off at the ballpark near Britton Road and Lake Hefner Parkway for practice by his parents just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When the parents returned to pick up the child, he was nowhere to be found.

Investigators said they were called out to the field around 9:45 a.m. after the child’s mother called and indicated that she could not locate her missing child.

The child, unnamed because he is a minor, later told police a transient man grabbed him and dragged him toward a business park east of the ball fields.

“As he was sitting on some bleachers in the area; a person attempted to grab him and walk about a hundred feet with the child,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk of OKCPD in an interview Wednesday with KFOR.

The ballpark where an attempted child abduction occurred. Image KFOR

The child told police he was able to break free and run away.

“The child was able to break free of the grasp, run, hide and eventually find their adult,” he added.

“The best part of the story is that the child was unharmed,” he added.

After arriving on the scene, police said a groundskeeper was able to point out the suspect, who was still near the park, to investigators.

After taking the man in for questioning, police did arrest him.

Thirty-nine year old Ryan Wayne Miller was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

He has a lengthy history of drug convictions but no listed crimes against children.

He’s now in the Oklahoma County Jail on $50,000 bond.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recommends keeping key information about your child handy, including a picture, the full name, birthday, height and weight and any unique information that could help spot them easily if they go missing.

Locally, the Oklahoma Missing Person Clearinghouse assists law enforcement agencies and families of missing persons with available resources to help locate missing persons.

To request information or help from the the Missing Persons Program please contact the Oklahoma Missing Persons Coordinator at (800) 522-8017 or email at okmissing@osbi.ok.gov.