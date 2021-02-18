OKCPD: Man in critical condition after shot in chest by dispensary employee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man in critical condition is undergoing surgery in Oklahoma City Thursday night after he was shot by a dispensary employee, according to Oklahoma City Police Department officials.

Police were called to the 1000 block of West Main regarding an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived at the scene – a dispensary – they found that one man had been shot in his upper chest area.

Officers were told that a physical altercation between two people – a dispensary employee and a white male who appeared to be in his 20s – occurred in an alleyway beside the dispensary.

The altercation continued into the dispensary, at which point, an employee pulled out a handgun and shot the white male. It is unclear if the employee who fired the shot is the employee who was in the altercation or another employee.

The man who was shot was transported to a hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.

Police did not provide details about why the altercation occurred or whether the employee who fired the shot will be arrested.