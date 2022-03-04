OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man died shortly after being taken into custody Thursday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, police were summoned to the Sands Motel at 721 S. Rockwell regarding a man calling 911 stating people were after him.

An officer arrived and met with the man who demanded that the officer take him to jail.

The man appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants and was subsequently transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

As the man was being booked into jail, he suffered a medical episode. He was transported by EMSA to St. Anthony Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say there was no use of force involved in the arrest.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. His name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin