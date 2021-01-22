OKCPD: Man in ‘very critical condition’ after stabbed by stepdaughter at DUI school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital after he was stabbed by his stepdaughter at a school that people must be participate in after committing a DUI.
An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that the man is in “very critical condition.”
The stabbing occurred in the area of Northwest 31st and Portland at around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The man’s stepdaughter was taken into custody and is being transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
Officers remained at the scene to interview witnesses.
No further details were released.