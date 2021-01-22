OKCPD: Man in ‘very critical condition’ after stabbed by stepdaughter at DUI school

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital after he was stabbed by his stepdaughter at a school that people must be participate in after committing a DUI.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that the man is in “very critical condition.”

The stabbing occurred in the area of Northwest 31st and Portland at around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The man’s stepdaughter was taken into custody and is being transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Officers remained at the scene to interview witnesses.

No further details were released.