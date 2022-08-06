OKCPD at the scene of a triple-murder-suicide. Image KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man killed his three young children and then himself inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City, according to police officials.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials confirmed the triple-murder-suicide Saturday morning. All three children are under age seven.

Police officials converged upon the area of 112th between Treemont and Eagle Saturday morning after a jogger saw the bodies of the three children and the suspect inside a vehicle, according to Capt. Michelle Henderson of OKCPD.

Henderson said the man killed his three children and then killed himself.

Officers traveled to the man’s home at 12:30 a.m. Saturday to perform a welfare check, but the man had already left with the children, Henderson said.

The jogger discovered the bodies at 4:20 a.m. The bodies were in a vehicle parked about a half-mile away from the man’s home.

Police have not yet released the man’s name.

The mother of the children has been notified.

The official said further details will not be released until Monday.