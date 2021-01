Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a Friday night shooting death in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the 3200 block of South Woodward Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said that a woman shot her ex-husband after he attacked her in her home.

The man was taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where he later died.

No further details were released.

The shooting remains under investigation.