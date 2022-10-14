OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating a case of aggravated assault after a man was viciously attacked in a bar parking lot early Sunday morning.

OKCPD received a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. to a parking lot in the area of N. Portland and W. Memorial.

According to an incident report, the call mentioned a person had “possibly died.”

“One person [was] found there in the parking lot beat up. Turns out this person was pretty violently assaulted and was bleeding pretty profusely from the face,” said OKCPD Officer Dillon Quirk.

Officers on scene made contact with the victim who was laying face down in the Friends of Friends parking lot. He was breathing.

Officers noticed the victim had an excessive amount of blood coming from his nose and mouth. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he still remains as of Friday afternoon.

The victim did sustain a massive amount of facial trauma. The incident report revealed that most of the victim’s facial bones were broken.

Quirk said the Friends of Friends bar has been cooperative in helping officials crack down on what happened.

“They [Friends of Friends employees] have met with our investigators outside of business hours, provided pictures, provided video. Again, from the video, it’s a very violent attack, so we’re wanting to identify these people pretty quickly,” added Quirk.

Three men that Oklahoma City Police are searching for in connection to a Sunday morning assault. Photo courtesy of OKCPD.

The individuals pictured in bar surveillance have not been identified yet nor have any arrests been made.

Quirk said they’re calling on the public, hoping to identify and locate the individuals for questioning.

If you have any information on the incident or those individuals, Quirk asks that you call Crimestoppers immediately.

The men in question could face felony charges of aggravated assault.