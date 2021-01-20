OKCPD nab pair of suspects at end of chase following drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police apprehended two suspects after a drive-by shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

A patrol officer spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near the Broadway Extension and Hefner Road, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.

“This vehicle matched the description given in an earlier drive-by shooting in NE OKC,” the post states. “The vehicle took a quick exit after seeing the patrol car.”

The officer pursued the suspect’s vehicle until the suspect struck a curb and lost a tire.

The driver fled on foot, but was soon located and captured following assistance from a police helicopter and the department’s Violent Crimes Apprehension Team, according to the post.

The helicopter crew led officers to a gun that the suspect tossed while fleeing, the post states.

A second suspect was taken into custody without resistance.

Police didn’t release the names of the suspects or details about the charges they face, but posted the following booking photos: