OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is letting the public know there is not an active threat at the Variety Care on Britton Road.

OKCPD made a post on Twitter around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday night regarding a window being shot at the Variety Care on Britton Road. The post says the business has been closed for hours and no one is hurt.

According to OKCPD, there is no active shooter threat and they ask that no one call their department for this incident.