OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says thankfully no one was injured in the first officer-involved shooting incident of 2022

On Tuesday, February 1, at approximately 1 a.m., OKCPD officer Megan Gaither was on duty in the area of NW 122nd and Rockwell when she spotted a car going the opposite direction at a high rate of speed.

Gaither turned around to try and perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the car had already crashed in a field near NW 122nd and County Line Road.

Officials say Gaither perceived a threat as she was stepping from her patrol vehicle, at which point she fired one shot. Nobody was hit by the gunfire.

The driver and his passenger were transported to police headquarters where they were interviewed by investigators and ultimately released pending further investigation.

Officer Gaither has been placed on routine administrative leave.