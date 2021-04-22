OKCPD obtains search warrant for Stavian Rodriguez’s Snapchat in the hours leading up to alleged robbery, deadly officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has obtained a search warrant for the Snapchat account of 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez on the night he was shot and killed by officers at the scene of a gas station robbery.

In November 2020, 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez and his best friend, 17-year-old Wyatt Cheatham robbed a downtown convenience while they had guns, according to police.

Officers said Rodriguez later returned to the scene of the crime without Cheatham. That’s when a stand off with police broke out and Rodriguez was shot and killed by officers.

“Get on the ground,” officers are heard yelling on body camera video.

“Don’t do that. Get on the ground,” an officer yelled.

“Drop it,” another officer is heard yelling.

In the surveillance video, 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez is seen climbing out of the drive-thru window holding a gun.

The video then shows Rodriguez drop the gun and then reach toward his pants before being fatally shot by five officers.

Rodriguez was shot 13 times, according to the autopsy report that KFOR obtained in March.

The five officers, Jared Barton, Corey Adams, John Skuta, Bethany Sears and Brad Pemberton are all now facing a first-degree manslaughter charge.

A sixth officer, Sarah Carli, who fired a less lethal weapon, was not charged.

The five officers are currently on paid administrative leave.

While police said Stavian refused to comply with their commands, making suspicious hand movements, eye-witnesses told KFOR that he appeared to be pulling up his pants after he dropped the gun.

No other weapons were found on his person.

The documents also read, “A cell phone was recovered from the left rear pocket he had his hand in at the time he was shot.”

It is that cellphone police say contains evidence of the armed robbery that took place before Rodriguez lost his life.

According to the affidavit, Stavian’s Snapchat contained a photo of him in the hoodie and COVID mask he wore in the robbery as well as the gun used during the crime.

The warrant is approved for Stavian’s account information from Nov. 9, 2020 to Dec. 1, 2020.