OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Both the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) are warning against scammers posing as the police chief or sheriff.

On Oct. 4, OCSO posted a warning about someone calling residents and pretending to be Sheriff Tommie Johnson investigating identity theft.

“Sheriff Johnson does not investigate ID theft claims and no one from the sheriff’s office will ever call you asking for personal information or payment,” said the sheriff’s office.

On Friday, OKCPD also posted about a Wagoner Police Department case in which the suspect forged official communication with OKCPD Chief Wade Gourley.

Officials say the victim was approached and shown a photo of the chief as well as a phone text from fake Chief Gourley claiming it was legitimate to send money to the suspect so the victim in return could receive a larger sum of money.

“Unfortunately, the victim did lose some money in this scam,” said OKCPD. “Please, know that this ‘Chief Scam’ has happened before and you should never send money to anyone you don’t know who is demanding cash.”

If you get a call from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office and they are asking unusual questions, hang up and call OCSO directly at 405-713-1000.

The same goes for the OKCPD, and you can call them directly at 405-297-1000.