MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police officer has been arrested in McClain County for allegedly recording and possessing child pornography.

According to officials, Michael McNally is accused of setting up a mobile phone video camera in the bedroom. The case was first reported to authorities in April 2022.

A report says the cell phone was hidden in the child’s closet.

McNally allegedly possessed three videos of the minor changing clothes.

He is facing a charge of procuring, producing, possessing child pornography.

Late Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma City Police tell KFOR McNally is still employed with the department and is on administrative leave.