OKCPD officer crashes into vehicle while pursuing suspect; suspect later crashes into vehicle causing critical injury

Two different vehicle crashes occurred in Oklahoma City on Friday night, including one involving a police vehicle.

NOTE: An Oklahoma City police official initially reported that the suspect driving the white pickup was a female who fled after causing the second crash, and that the female in a white Corvette was critically injured. Police have since said that the suspect who caused the crash is male and that he was critically injured in the crash. The female from the Corvette was not injured.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A police pursuit Friday night resulted in two different vehicle crashes in Oklahoma City, one involving a police vehicle, and the other involving a suspect’s vehicle, the latter resulting in a woman being critically injured.

The officer-involved crash occurred at Western Avenue and Southwest 46th Street. Officers shut down Western from 35th to 47th streets following the two seperate crashes.

It all started when an Oklahoma City Police Department officer attempted to pull over a suspect near Southwest 44th and Magdalena Drive. The suspect, who was driving a white pickup, refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit through metro streets, according to a police official.

The officer crashed into a vehicle at SW 46th and Western. Neither the officer nor the driver of the other vehicle were injured, according to the official.

The suspect continued fleeing, heading northbound, and crashed into a white Corvette and a black vehicle near southwest 35th and Western. The suspect driver, a man, was ejected from the pickup. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. His female passenger fled the scene upon impact.

The man and woman in the white Corvette were not injured.

The occupants in the black vehicle were not injured.