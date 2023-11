OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City Police officer sustained minor injuries after crashing his motorcycle near West Reno Avenue and South Harvey Avenue on Friday night.

W Reno Ave and S Harvey Ave. Images courtesy KFOR.

According to OKCPD, the officer was attempting to make a traffic stop on his motorcycle when he hit a curb and crashed. The motorcycle then struck a parked vehicle.

While the injuries were minor, the officer was transported to the hospital to get checked out.