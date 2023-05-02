OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As we all know a nice gesture can go a long way. For one metro woman, an Oklahoma City police officer stepped up to make sure she was taken care of.

“We don’t expect to be, ‘hey, this is your spotlight’ we just kind of do it,” said Officer Manuel Vazquez.

It’s a humble reaction from an officer that lent a helping hand.

“This officer was just incredible,” said Meredith Lines. “We have to celebrate this amazing man who did something great.”

Vazquez and Lines crossed paths when she was in a bicycle accident about a week ago. She was riding to get her mom a Mother’s Day gift ahead of the holiday, but when she needed to turn at NW 9th St. and Robinson Avenue, her front tire went into the downtown street car tracks and she crashed.

“I actually don’t remember the accident itself,” Lines said. “I do remember dragging myself out of the street and then calling 911 and kind of passing out with my helmet on.”

“When I get there, I see a lady on the ground and she was complaining of shoulder/forearm injury and she was very hysterical, crying,” Vazquez said.

As Vazquez and medical responders helped her out, he asked what she wanted to do with her bike.

“She was like, ‘I don’t care about my bike. Leave it there’,” Vazquez said. “I don’t know much about bikes, but it looked expensive. So, I grabbed her I.D. and I did a little bit of research, find out where she lived, shoved that bicycle in my car, and try to go make contact with her apartment.”

Meredith’s neighbors helped Vazquez find her apartment. Nest doorbell video shows him carrying it up the stairs and leaving it right on her porch. It’s a good deed that means much more than he probably knew at the time.

OKCPD Officer returns bike. Image courtesy Meredith Lines.

“In the last two years, I’ve lost about 130 pounds from cycling,” Lines said. “It’s a huge part of my life and he didn’t even know that. So, he really did a big thing for me.”

Meredith Lines with her bike. Image courtesy Meredith Lines.

Lines said she has a broken collarbone and is in a sling right now. She is doing OK and is set to have surgery Wednesday. She said she’s just grateful for the officer that returned what turned out to be her $1,500 bike.