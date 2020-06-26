OKCPD officers arrest suspects who led them on a chase while driving U-Haul van

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police arrested multiple suspects who led them on a chase while driving a U-Haul van.

The chase started at about 45 miles per hour but reached speeds as high as 70 miles per hour.

The pursuit was westbound in the Southwest 77th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue area but moved through several parts of the city.

A suspect threw a gun out the window and the van eventually slowed to a stop in a residential area. The driver jumped out while the van was still moving and started running.

Police managed to apprehend the driver and two other suspects at Southwest 47th and Young.

One of the suspects was wanted in connection with an alleged robbery.

Chopper 4 video shows police apprehending three suspects – a man and two women.

