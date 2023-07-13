OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department confirms they are on the scene of a shooting at I-240 and Shields.
Police officials say they are investigating the scene at Southeast 67th and Stiles.
Oklahoma City PIO Gary Knight confirms that authorities received a call of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. At this time police say one person is deceased still inside the home. The suspect is at large after fleeing the scene after the shooting.
Police officials have not released a picture of the identity of the suspect at this time.
The scene is still an active investigation.
