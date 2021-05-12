OKCPD: Oklahoma man robbed for $11 in broad daylight by repeat offender

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man found himself the victim of a crime he never imagined.

Tyler Loyd says he was targeted for less than $20.

“He obviously wanted something and not in a nice way,” said Loyd.

He said he had just got to work when Stacy Gregory, 41, walked up to him.

Loyd said the two engaged in a conversation for a second inside his job Tuesday morning.

That’s when he says Gregory demanded money, and he gave him $11.

When the suspect took off, he didn’t get far because Loyd chased him with his car.

“He led officers straight to the guy. He did everything right,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma Police Department.

This is not the first time the suspect has been locked up. Court documents show he has a lengthy criminal history.

In March of 2020, he and several others were charged with shooting an AK47 from a car.

Loyd is thankful he got out of the scary situation unharmed.

“My mom was telling me it’s really unlikely to get robbed. I got it out of the way,” said Loyd.

Gregory is being held at the Oklahoma Detention Facility on robbery charges.