UPDATE @ 1:33 P.M. – Police officials confirm, one person has been taken to the hospital and another victim a infant is said to be okay. Multiple vehicles involved with one car on its top. Authorities say, shrapnel is covering all lanes of I-44 just north of I-40. Expect travel delays or find a alternate route. No further information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is on the scene of a possible two-car rollover.

Between I-40 and Northwest 10th on I-44, Image courtesy KFOR

Police officials confirm the incident is between I-40 and Northwest 10th on I-44 just West of the fairgrounds.

KFOR has a team headed to the scene.

This story is developing.