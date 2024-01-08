Update @ 6:29 p.m. – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed the suspect is deceased. KFOR has a team on the scene working to get details. No further information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department is on the scene of a possible shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Police officials say, the reported shooting took place 1600 block of SW 29th Street.

Southwest 29th & Penn, Image courtesy KFOR

Authorities confirm, the suspect went in to a shop threatening the owner/clerk with a knife. The clerk/owner shot the suspect. Police say suspect is in pretty bad shape.

We are working to get details.

This story is developing.