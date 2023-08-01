OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is now in police custody after a brief pursuit this evening.

Authorities confirmed a man discharged his weapon outside his girlfriend’s house in the area of 4200 Jones Blvd., and shell casings were found in the driveway.

OKCPD identified the vehicle, attempted to pull the individual over who refused to stop, which initiated the pursuit.

Officers performed a tactical maneuver near North Francis Avenue and NW 4th Street ending the pursuit.

Authorities say the suspect is now in custody and will be booked on charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Eluding. No injuries have been reported at this time.