OKCPD: One person shot in NE OKC

The scene of a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot in Oklahoma City’s northeast section on Thursday afternoon.

Oklahoma City police are at the scene of a shooting in a neighborhood near NE 50th and Prospect.

MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City police told KFOR that one person was shot, but has not yet provided details on either the person’s condition or whether a suspect has been apprehended.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

