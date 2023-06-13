OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for information on a shooting that left two injured and over 50 shell casings at the scene.

Officers were called to the scene at Phillips Park near NE 27th and Prospect Sunday around 10 p.m.

Investigators learned there was a large gathering at the park that evening when, at some point, gunfire erupted. Officers on scene recovered 50 shell casings from the park.

Images courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Two victims happened to be driving by the park at the time shots were fired, and their vehicle was struck by gunfire. Thankfully, their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Images courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Detectives say that they’re confident that several people witnessed the event, but left before officers arrived.

Now, OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tipsters can remain anonymous and a cash reward is possible.