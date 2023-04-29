OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have confirmed that an overnight stabbing has left two people injured.

Police officials say, the stabbing happened at Edna’s located at 5137 north Classen where a fight broke out between three people inside the bar just before closing. Authorities confirm two people were stabbed and taken to a local hospital where they were last listed in stable condition.

Oklahoma City Police say, the suspect fled the scene and they are currently investigating.

No further information has been released at this time.