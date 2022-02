OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department patrol vehicle was totaled in a crash with another vehicle early Saturday.

The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. at NW 59th and May Ave.

A civilian vehicle crashed into the patrol car, according to authorities.

The scene of a crash involving an OKCPD patrol vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but both vehicles were totaled.

May Avenue’s southbound lanes were temporarily closed following the crash.

No further information was provided.