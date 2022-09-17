OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is trying to identify three people in a video allegedly attacking an older gentleman. Oklahoma City Police say the crime is absolutely uncalled for and they need to identify these people today.

“Investigators are asking for your help this month on a case that they’re working. It was a vicious attack that happened at an apartment complex over northeast Oklahoma City,” said MSgt. Jennifer Wardlow, Oklahoma City Police.

According to officials, the attack happened at an apartment complex in NE Oklahoma City on the 1700 Block of NE 4th Street around 11:30 a.m. on August 24 last month. A 67-year-old man was standing in a common area of the apartments when the three individuals approached him began hitting him.

“It’s a seemingly unprovoked attack. They start punching him and up, ultimately throwing him down to the ground once he’s on the ground,” said Wardlow.

A video posted to the OKCPD’s Twitter shows the alleged attackers punching the older gentleman and eventually throwing him to the ground. The video also shows the three individuals kicking him once he is on the ground. Two of the suspects actually walk past him again and kick him in the face as they’re leaving.

Oklahoma City Police are hopeful the three individuals seen in the video will be recognized.

“There’s good video of this attack as it happened. So we’re confident that someone is going to recognize these individuals,” said Wardlow.

KFOR wants to warn you the video is violent and you may not want your kids to watch.

According to authorities, the 67-year-old man was taken to the emergency room where he later needed surgery to repair a fractured hip.

“From looking at the video, it’s obvious that these suspects are significantly younger than he is. So we want to get these people identified,” said Wardlow.

“We have a number of ways to do that. And ultimately, if it leads to either charges filed or an arrest made, we’d be happy to pay through Crime Stoppers,” said Wardlow.

Any information you submit to Crime Stoppers can be sent in anonymously.

You can submit a tip to Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers online or by phone at (405) 235-7300 for a chance of a cash reward leading to an arrest.