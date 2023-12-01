OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed detectives are working a road rage shooting case which occurred September 30 on the 9400 block of S. Bryant Avenue.

Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department

Police provided a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, which appears to be a Dodge sedan with tinted windows, tinted sunroof and a non-matching gas cap.

Authorities say all leads have been exhausted and police are hopeful this picture can lead to the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.