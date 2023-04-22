OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department says a pursuit that began around 11:45 a.m. this morning has ended with both alleged suspects in custody.

According to an Oklahoma City Police public information officer, there were two suspects a male and a female. At one point during the pursuit a male got out of the car and got into another vehicle becoming the passenger.

Authorities also confirm the male and female have been taken into custody. At this time they don’t know if there was a connection with the other car driver or if the male hijacked him.

Police say, the suspects are thought to be related to a home invasion that happened yesterday in the 200 block of Southeast 23rd.

Officials are now looking to see if the male dropped any evidence when he got out of the car and are investigating. No further details have been released at this time.