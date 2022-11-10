OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Newly released body camera footage from Oklahoma City Police show the moments after two men tried burglarizing an elderly couple.

On October 26, Oleta Burney and her husband were in their bedroom when they heard someone in their living room. They had just taken out the trash and left the front door unlocked for 15 minutes.

Oklahoma City Police said it was Jorge Garcia, 27, and Corey Windle, 35 in their living room.

“I guess [they were] trying to figure out how to get the cord for the TV, like they were fixing to take the TV,” said Burney.

Police said Garcia took off while Windle froze in fear and rambled off excuses to the couple while the husband called 911.

“’Your door was wide open and we came in to check on you.’ ‘I got some bad drugs.’ Then he said ‘Oh, I’m just in the wrong house’” said Barney. “Then he starts trying to get out of here, and I’m like, pushing him back. ‘Nope. You’re waiting for the police.’”

Burney wasn’t about to let him get away, so she fought back to keep him inside the house.

Windle fought back as well, biting her wrist and chest before attempting to flee the scene.

“I got the sprained wrist, I got a sprained thumb,” Oleta told KFOR a day after the incident. “And both of my knees are hurting today. I guess I aggravated everything on each arthritis place I have got.”

OKCPD released body camera footage Thursday afternoon which shows Windle froze outside of Burney’s home.

He was immediately arrested.

Meanwhile, Garcia took off running into a nearby field.

“Go get him,” one officer told to another.

An officer and his K-9 walked through the field in search of Garcia.

Shortly into their walk, they spotted Garcia hiding in the tall grass.

“Put your face down on the ground! Put your face down on the ground! Put your hands right behind your back,” said Garcia’s arresting officer.

In the video, you can hear Garcia sobbing and telling officers he’s sorry.

While Oleta held her own, OKCPD said it’s better to let suspects go.

“This is a situation where tension run high and emotions run high,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with OKCPD. “The safest thing you could possibly do is to let police do their job and find the suspects”

“My husband said, ‘I can’t believe you were willing to push it that far,’” said Burney.

Both men were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on several complaints, including burglary.

According to online records, Windle is a career criminal who has a long history of burglaries and other petty crimes.