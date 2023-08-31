OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body camera footage of the arrest of a Cleveland County Sheriff’s Deputy after he allegedly shot and killed his wife, also a Cleveland County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Vaughn Cannon was arrested just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home on SW 30th St.

Officials say Cannon was arguing with his wife, Deputy Jordan Reed Cannon, around 1 a.m. when he shot and killed her.

Jordan Reed Cannon. Image courtesy Okarche Police Department.

“I’m so mad, I’m pissed that he killed her,” said Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason. “To be honest with you, we are all angry and upset about this.”

Court records show that Vaughn and Jordan were married in 2019. They also show that Jordan filed for a divorce in 2021 but it was ultimately dismissed by the judge in 2022 due to both not showing up to court.

“I, as a Sheriff have not been aware of the two of them having any domestic issues while they worked here,” said Sheriff Amason. “She has a 17-year-old who is obviously negatively affected by this and two stepchildren from the marriage as well. They will need time and space to heal.”

Vaughn Cannon was taken into custody and later booked into the Canadian County Jail on a murder complaint. He was also removed from the force.

Vaughn Cannon. Image courtesy Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

Oklahoma is one of the states with the highest amount of domestic violence, specifically when it comes to murder.

A study by World Population Review found that 49.1 percent of Oklahoma women and 40.7 percent of Oklahoma men either have or are currently experiencing domestic abuse. That’s higher than any other state.

Go to www.thehotline.org to get information on domestic violence or to get help. The website includes both “chat” and “texting” options. You can call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for immediate assistance.