OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police have released an affidavit on the arrest of Ryan Winkler, who was taken into custody on Thursday after allegedly stealing a car with two-year-old Ryland Penner in the back seat Wednesday afternoon.

OKCPD was able to locate the car a little over two hours after the vehicle was abandoned near an apartment complex in SW Oklahoma City. The two-year-old was found unharmed, still sitting in the back seat.

Winkler was arrested not far from where the child was found and later booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

According to the affidavit, Winkler, 29, has a prior conviction for Domestic by Strangulation out of Cleveland County. Cleveland County court records show Winkler entered a guilty plea on Oct. 9, 2018. Winkler was ordered to serve a five year deferred sentence, complete 60 hours of community service and attend domestic abuse counseling.

The affidavit also stated that Winkler was brought in for questioning, not only for the car theft and kidnapping case, but also for another case where he was identified as a victim. No additional information was given regarding the latter case.

Winkler will be facing Kidnapping, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Child Neglect charges. No official court date has been set.