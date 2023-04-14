OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released video from an incident at a mental health care facility back in March that left an officer and three employees injured.

On March 13, officers were called to the clinic after 19-year-old Christian Green became combative with medical staff during his intake process.

A scuffle between Green and the responding officer can be seen on the video above.

Investigators stated Green allegedly grabbed the officer’s gun and pulled the trigger. The bullet grazed the officer.

The officer and at least one employee were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Green was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon on medical staff, and assault and battery on medical staff.