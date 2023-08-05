OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed they are on the scene of a Automotive shop shooting at NW 23rd and Villa Avenue.

According to police the incident occurred in the back lot of the auto repair shop. Both men were employees, they got in an argument about a car. The suspect then shot the other man.

Image courtesy KFOR

Authorities say the suspect turned himself in and the victim has been transported to OU medical in stable but critical condition.

KFOR has a team on the scene.

This story is developing.