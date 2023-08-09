OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed one man has been shot at Southeast 29th & Trosper Drive.

According to police, someone called about shots fired in the area, there was a group of people shooting out of a vehicle, a man was hit in the leg and made it to Trosper Park to call 911.

At this time authorities say they have no suspect information and the investigation is still ongoing.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital.

KFOR has a team on the scene.

This is a developing story.