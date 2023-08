OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed its officers are on the scene of a stabbing at 31st and Blackwelder.

According to police, the stabbing happened at 1610 NW 31st Street at the Campus Pointe Apartments.

NW 31st & Blackwelder, Image courtesy KFOR

Authorities say the suspect has previous Assault Deadly Weapon (ADW) charges and is in custody at this time. One female was stabbed and taken to a hospital, but no word on her condition.

KFOR has a team on the scene.

This story is developing.