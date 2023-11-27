Update @ 8:18 p.m.- Captain Michelle Henderson with the Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed that police got a call that someone was shot at 6:30 p.m. Police officials say, a van was parked in front of the house with a man who was shot, a subject was seen leaving on foot, no other information has been released if the people knew each other at this time. Homicide investigators are on the scene at the 900 block of Harris Street, according to authorities. KFOR’s Hunter Elyse will have the latest details at 10 p.m. Expect traffic delays as the investigation continues.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed a deadly shooting around 800 North Meridian.

KFOR has a team on the scene gathering the latest details.

No further information has been released at this time.

This story is developing.