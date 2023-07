UPDATE @ 9:43 p.m. – OKCPD has confirmed two victims. Sgt. Henderson says one is dead. No further information has been released.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed that they are on the scene of a shooting.

Police officials say the incident happened to 1433 East Park Place. Authorities confirm one victim.

The suspect is still outstanding.

