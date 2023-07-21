OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed they are on the scene of a stabbing.

According to police officials, an altercation between two males occurred on NW 12th and Classen. One person stabbed another man multiple times including in the neck.

Authorities say, the victim was transported to a nearby area hospital and the suspect is in custody.

No word on condition on the man who was stabbed.

KFOR is sending a team to the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.