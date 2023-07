OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed that it’s officers responded to a call stating a son shot his mother in the head with an AR-15, the individual was calling to turn himself in and was going to kill himself then hung up.

NE 15th & N. Post Road, Image courtesy KFOR

Police officials say they responded to the area of NE 15th & N. Post Road.

Authorities confirm the incident is a swatting call.

No further information has been released at this time.