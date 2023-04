OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department says a road rage incident is being investigated in Northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities say a possible double shooting has occurred near NW 15th and May. Police confirm one person injured with a minor gunshot wound from a grazing. No word on the condition of the second person at this time.

KFOR has McIntyre Law Chopper 4 headed to the scene.

This story is developing.