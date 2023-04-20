OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have confirmed that a altercation between a male and a female at a local motel escalated to a shooting.

Police officials say the altercation started at the Econo Lodge located at 1750 E. Reno Avenue inside a vehicle. According to authorities, the female was the passenger in the car and the male was the driver. The female shot the male in the abdomen twice. The male drove to the Petro Gas Station located at 20 S. Martin Luther King Avenue and asked for help. When officers arrived police confirm the female turned herself in.

No further information has been released.

No word on the condition of the male at this time.

This story is developing.