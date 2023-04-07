OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police Department is seeking help in identifying the driver of a vehicle suspected in a hit and run.

Police say that 39-year-old Timithy Thomas was struck by a vehicle last Monday morning, just before 2 a.m., walking in the area of NW 32nd and Penn. Oklahoma police confirm the driver of the involved vehicle fled without stopping. According to police officials, there were two dark-colored vehicles seen in the area at the time of the accident.

Timithy Thomas. Image courtesy Oklahoma Police Department

Authorities confirm Thomas is currently listed in critical condition with multiple injuries and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 405.235.7300 or here. Case # 23-22854